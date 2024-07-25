WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Over $2M invested to develop digital tech in agriculture

    The funding was announced at a news conference on July 25, 2024. The funding was announced at a news conference on July 25, 2024.
    Share

    The Governments of Canada and Manitoba are investing more than $2 million to help develop and implement digital technology in the agricultural sector.

    Premier Wab Kinew and Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn announced the funding on Thursday, saying the money will go to the Enterprise Machine Intelligence and Learning Initiative (EMILI) for Advancing Digital Agriculture Opportunities.

    “New innovations are providing a vast amount of new insight that allows [agricultural] operations to be more productive,” said Ray Bouchard, EMILI board chair.

    This funding will build on the launch of EMILI’s Innovation Farms Project – a full-scale farming operation that’s used to test new processes and technologies, to provide collaboration and demonstration for both experts and the general public.

    As part of this project, the new 8,500-square-foot Innovations Farms Centre opened on Thursday.

    At the Innovations Farm Centre, EMILI can look at farm data, test technology solutions and host educational events. The centre has workshop space, meeting rooms, offices and a control centre.

    “Farming may be an age-old practice, but we are entering an exciting new era full of potential,” Bouchard said.

    EMILI is a non-profit with the goal of empowering Manitoba farmers to leverage digital disruption and focus on digital agriculture.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Melania Trump to tell her story in memoir, 'Melania,' scheduled for this fall

    Former first lady Melania Trump has a memoir coming out this fall, 'Melania,' billed by her office as 'a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence.' It's the first memoir by Trump, who has been mostly absent as her husband, former U.S. President Donald Trump, seeks to return to the White House.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News