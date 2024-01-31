WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Over $49K raised from sale of MMIWG licence plates

    Manitoba’s newest specialty licence plates had strong sales in the first months since becoming available.

    The plates to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit (MMIWG2S) people were released in December 2023. According to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), 1,639 plates were sold through Manitoba.

    MPI said each plate costs $70, with $30 from each sale being donated to Ka Ni Kanichihk, an Indigenous service organization. According to the Crown corporation, more than $49,000 has been raised for the organization.

    The plates, which feature the red hand and red dress symbols, were approved by all parties in the Manitoba legislature and received royal assent on May 30, 2023.

    The bill was introduced by MLA Bernadette Smith, whose sister Claudette Osborne disappeared in 2008.

