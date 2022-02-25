Overnight crash sends two people to hospital: Winnipeg police

Two people were taken to the hospital on Friday following a crash at a Winnipeg intersection.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the crash took place around 12:30 a.m. at Dugald Road and Bournais Drive.

Police noted that the crash involved two vehicles – a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

Two people were taken to the hospital, with police saying the injuries were not serious.

As of 5:15 a.m., westbound traffic was closed in the area of the crash, but officers said it would reopen later in the morning