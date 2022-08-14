Overnight fires on Stella, Portage keep crews busy

It's been another busy weekend for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) after firefighters responded to two blazes overnight.

The first started around 2:18 a.m. Sunday, when fire crews were called a two-storey house in the 600 block of Stella Avenue.

The fire was contained to the rear of the structure on the main floor. Crews were able to douse the flames within minutes, bringing the fire under control at 2:35 a.m.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

A few hours later at 4:32 a.m., emergency crews responded to a fire alarm system activation in a strip mall in the 3000 block of Portage Avenue.

Winnipeg Police officers were already on scene when fire crews arrived. Police said there was smoke inside the vestibule of a bank. Firefighters did find flames coming from an ATM banking machine. The fire was put out using an extinguisher.

No injuries were reported. The fire is also under investigation. Damage estimates are not available at this time.