‘Pack your patience’: Winnipeg Airports Authority gears up for busy holiday travel season

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) said it’s expecting thousands of people to pass through its terminal in the lead up to Christmas.

“Friday, Dec. 22 is lining up to be our busiest day of the holiday season,” said WAA communications manager Michel Rosset. “Typically in the past, on that busiest day of the festive season we see between 12,000 and 15,000 people travel through the airport.”

The WAA is asking travellers to make a list of everything they need for their trip ahead of time – and check it twice.

“The big one is making sure you’re packing what you can in your carry-on and your checked luggage,” Rosset said. For those wondering what they can and cannot include, Rosset recommends visiting the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority’s website.

The WAA also said it’s a good idea to pack essential items such as medications, important documents and a change-of-clothes in carry-on baggage, but not wrapped presents.

“There might be a chance that the security officers have to open up and tear through all that pretty wrapping paper…to see what’s inside of the gift,” he said.

The WAA recommends passengers prepare for potential disruptions and arrive early at the airport: two hours before a domestic flight within Canada, or three hours before an international flight or to a U.S. destination. According to the WAA, ways to ease travel concerns on the way to the airport include pre-booking airport parking or using other methods of transportation.

“Just get back to basics,” said CTV News travel expert Loren Christie. “Pack your patience and show up a little early.”

Another factor facing flyers this year is the high cost of living. But experts like Christie said despite pumped up prices, people still want to spend money on travel.

“Maybe people aren’t travelling as many times during the year, but they want to save up for that one great trip,” he said.