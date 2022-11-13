Paintings, signed Jets jersey and vehicles: police arrest three in connection to three separate theft sprees

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested three people in connection with three separate crime sprees in the city.

The first arrest is linked to several break-and-enters that happened between mid-July and early November throughout Winnipeg.

Among the items stolen were 74 disposable nicotine vaporizers, a Samsung cellphone, two paintings each valued at $5,000, four TVs, a signed Winnipeg Jets jersey, 50 industrial baking sheets, as well as cash boxes and safes with money inside.

The stolen items totalled more than $20,000.

On Nov. 10, police arrested the suspect at a home in the 100 block of Smith Street. Several items from one of the break-ins were found and returned to the owner.

Jason William Robert Walmsley, 34, has been charged with eight counts of break, enter and theft. He was also charged with a warrant he was wanted on for break, enter and theft.

He remains in custody and the charges haven't been tested in court.

CAMPERS, MOTORCYCLE AND SEA-DOO

The second person was arrested after police were called to the North End due to reports of suspicious activity.

On Nov. 11, officers went to a home in the 500 block of Pipeline Road where they found a man sleeping inside a vehicle that was determined to be stolen.

Police arrested the suspect and investigators learned he had kept several stolen items at the home on Pipeline Road.

Police seized two camping trailers, a 2005 Mercedes Benz E200, a Rainbow Enclosed trailer, a Caterpillar Skid Steer, a utility trailer, a Sea-Doo with a trailer, a 2002 Yamaha YZF RF motorcycle, and a child's quad.

Police valued all the stolen items at around $154,000.

Vincent John Jose Oliveira, 36, has been charged with five counts of possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody and the charges have not been tested in court.

ELECTRONICS, GUMBALL MACHINES AMONG ITEMS STOLEN IN DAMAGING BREAK-INS

The last suspect was arrested after a series of break-and-enters between the end of August and early November.

Police said the suspect stole several items including a Honda motorcycle, tobacco products, light fixtures, gumball machines, watches and electronics. During the break-ins, police noted the suspect also caused significant damage to a number of properties.

On Nov. 11, police found the suspect driving an unlicensed red 1997 Pontiac Sunfire. Officers pulled the vehicle over in the rear lane of Redwood Avenue and Salter Street.

Police arrested the driver, a 31-year-old man. Investigators then obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the man's home in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue and found the stolen items.

Police say the property is estimated at $66,000.

Matthew Dean Chorneyko-Chaulk has been charged with 11 counts of break, enter and commit, possessing break-in instruments, possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000 and four counts of a provincial offence notice under the Highway Traffic Act.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been tested in court.