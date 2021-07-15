WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s premier announced new cabinet ministers on Thursday.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement at the swearing-in ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The changes made to the cabinet include:

Alan Lagimodiere enters cabinet as the minister of Indigenous reconciliation and northern relations;

Jon Reyes enters cabinet as economic and jobs minister; and

Ralph Eichler was sworn in as minister of agriculture and resource development

Pallister noted that Eileen Clarke and Blaine Pedersen retired from cabinet.

CTV News Winnipeg reported on Wednesday that Clarke, who was Indigenous and northern affairs minister, resigned a week after Pallister made controversial comments about colonial settlers.

"The people who came here to this country before it was a country and since, didn't come here to destroy anything -- they came here to build, they came to build better," Pallister said last week.

"They built farms and they built businesses and they built communities and churches, too."

Pallister’s comments came after demonstrators, protesting the deaths of Indigenous children at residential schools, toppled statues on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The premier’s comments upset a number of Indigenous leader, as well as others, who saw them as revisionist and insensitive.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.