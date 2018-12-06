The Pallister government wants Manitobans to have their say on major changes to the voting system.

On the last day of session for the year, the province tabled new referendum legislation.

The bill would require a non-binding referendum before changing to a different voting model, such as proportional representation.

The law would also require a referendum on amendments to Canada's constitution.

It also spells out a process to ensure questions are "clear, concise and impartial."

Spending limits on third parties leading up to and during the referendum campaign period are capped at $125,000.