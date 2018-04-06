Featured
Pallister says he'll go to court if Feds force carbon tax increase
Pallister says if the federal government attempts to raise Manitoba's tax beyond 25, he'll see them in court. (File image)
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 10:37AM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 6, 2018 10:44AM CST
Premier Brian Pallister says if Ottawa forces Manitoba to charge a higher carbon tax he'll go to court.
Manitoba's plan is a flat tax of $25 per tonne or 5.3 cents per litre of gas. Ottawa has said province's must impose a rate of $30 per tonne in year three, $40 in year four and $50 in year five.
Pallister said if the federal government attempts to raise Manitoba's tax beyond $25, he'll see them in court.
The Premier says he doesn't believe this will be necessary, calling Ottawa's proposal an empty threat.