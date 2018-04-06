Premier Brian Pallister says if Ottawa forces Manitoba to charge a higher carbon tax he'll go to court.

Manitoba's plan is a flat tax of $25 per tonne or 5.3 cents per litre of gas. Ottawa has said province's must impose a rate of $30 per tonne in year three, $40 in year four and $50 in year five.

Pallister said if the federal government attempts to raise Manitoba's tax beyond $25, he'll see them in court.

The Premier says he doesn't believe this will be necessary, calling Ottawa's proposal an empty threat.