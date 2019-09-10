

The Canadian Press





Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will have most of his ministers back at the cabinet table as he starts his second mandate.

Key ministers such as Scott Fielding in finance and Kelvin Goertzen in education, have won their seats for the Progressive Conservatives by large margins.

Deputy premier Cliff Cullen has also handily won his seat.

Crown minister loses seat

Brian Pallister's Crown services minister has lost her seat.

Colleen Mayer lost her St. Vital constituency in Winnipeg to New Democrat Jamie Moses.

Mayer is the lone Progressive Conservative cabinet minister to not be re-elected.