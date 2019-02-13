Windrows and piles of snow litter the street in front of Bruce Kiesman's house.

All of this was left behind from a grader. It's operator was forced to clear snow around a parked vehicle during this week's residential parking ban.

"Big ridges, some are 18 inches high, I wouldn't want to drive my car over an ice ridge like that." said Kiesman.

He said people need to move their cars so the streets get cleared properly.

"Take your head out of your butt and know your zone," said Kiesman.

It appears many vehicle owners still don't know their zone or are choosing not to comply with the seven-year-old program.

Homeowners must keep their vehicles off the street set to be plowed, or risk getting ticketted and towed to another street.

"Really it's about being a good neighbour," said St. James councillor Scott Gillingham.

He says following the recent parking ban, too many drivers left their vehicles behind and snow plow operators were prevented from clearing streets to the service levels expected. He says this left sections of streets uncleared and it put the snow clearing operation behind schedule.

"Councillors offices get calls the next day and wonder why their street wasn't cleaned, it's because crews often got slowed up," said Gillingham.

During the four-day parking ban 1,448 tickets were issued and 6,245 vehicles towed, according to the city.

There could have been even more tows.

City manager of streets maintenance Michael Cantor said some cars couldn't be towed because there are only so many tow trucks available.

"We choose our best locations for our buck if we can say that, going to where it's really busy and where there's enough snow or a lot of snow to be cleared," said Cantor.

He said they will come back to do the streets where graders couldn't get through clearly the first time.

Kiesman wishes that didn't have to happen.

"You don't want them to have to come back twice and do it again because your taxes are going to go up even more than they already do," said Kiesman.