WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Parker Lands development takes another step forward to approval

    The development project that has been proposed for years to take over the Parker Lands area has taken another step to getting approved.

    Last week, city planners gave the green light for the project, recommending council approve it, and on Thursday, the City Centre Community Committee unanimously pushed it forward.

    The plan to develop Parker Lands has been in the works for more than a decade, but the delays and controversy surrounding the project – known as Fulton Grove – have taken over the headlines in years past.

    Last summer, the developer was awarded $5 million in a court ruling that found two city planners were liable for misfeasance. It was also found the city was liable for delaying the project, something the city is appealing.

    If the development plan is eventually approved by council, it could bring more than 1,900 housing units to Fort Garry.

