Parker Lands project back on the table after years of planning, delays

A housing development south of Winnipeg’s Grant Park neighbourhood is one step closer to reality after years of back-and-forth in city hall and court.

City planners gave the project the green light Friday, recommending council approve the subdivision and rezoning of the 47 acres – known as the Parker Lands – with some conditions.

If the plan is approved, the $500 million development could bring nearly 1,900 housing units to Fort Garry.

“I think it’s a positive,” said developer Andrew Marquess. “Certainly the objection of the past has now gone away.”

The project dubbed “Fulton Grove” is a stretch of land along the Southwest Transitway and CN Rivers rail line. Its ambitious plans include houses, townhomes and nearly two dozen apartment buildings, along with commercial and green space.

Marquess said the project addresses the current housing crisis and will provide homes for thousands of people.

“We’re creating a lot of supply of multi-family units, which are apartment buildings, at a time when rents are rising and the vacancy is low,” he said.

The project has been in the works for more than a decade but was marred by controversy and delays.

Marquess said the biggest mistake at this point would be “continuing what happened in the past.”

“You know, we need to move forward,” he said.

Last summer, a judge awarded Marquess $5 million in a ruling that found two city planners liable for misfeasance in public office. The ruling also found the city liable for delaying the project, which the city is appealing.

“I hope that we don’t have a situation again where the administration… is going to create delays,” Marquess said. “This has been a long enough process.”

City councillor for the Waverley West ward Janice Lukes said she supports any housing development along the rapid transit corridor and hopes shovels hit the ground sooner than later.

“A lot of things have happened in the past,” said Lukes. “Lessons have been learned and decisions have been made, and I think people realize it’s time to continue moving on.”

“I’m really optimistic that this will get worked through and we can get building.”

The city report includes some building height requirements and the development’s proximity to the existing rail line. City Centre Committee members will meet on Thursday.

Following the meeting, the motion is expected to move onto city council. If it’s approved, the next step would be a development agreement.