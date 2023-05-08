'Part of my healing journey': Women involved in correctional centre beading program want it back to normal
Former participants and current supporters of a beading program at the Women's Correctional Centre (WCC) are disappointed with changes to the program they say will hurt inmates who rely on it.
Ericka Fiddler and Mary-Ann Sawicki both spent time at the correctional centre in Headingley. While there, they both participated in the program that taught beading to women.
They each said being able to learn beading was therapeutic and helped their time in jail.
"It just gets my mind off everything and it actually really helps me centre myself and ground myself and I just like making really nice stuff for people," said Fiddler, who added she is still beading to this day.
"It just became part of my healing journey afterwards," said Sawicki. "When I'm going though a hard time, I can bead and it takes my mind off of all of that. And it helps with gaining my culture."
As part of the program, the women were able to send their work off to be sold, with any money made going into their account or being sent back to their family – whatever they wanted.
"It helped me a lot because when I was in jail, I lost everything I owned when I went to jail," said Sawicki, adding the program really helped her. "When I got out, I had money. So I was able to go buy myself clothes and stuff."
However, that will change, as the province said the correctional centre is switching over to a new model.
"The beading craft will be continued in the facility in a way that will increase access for inmates free of charge while alleviating concerns associated with the previous program," a government spokesperson said in an email to CTV News. "Bead work will remain the personal property of inmates and will be allowed to be sent outside of WCC at designated times such as Mother's Day, Christmas, birthdays, etc."
For Sandra Burling, she said learning about the change was upsetting and disappointing. She runs Women Helping Women Beadwork, the initiative that would take the completed beadwork and help sell it.
"The purpose of the project was to enable women when they get out to maybe have their first month's rent or maybe buy themselves and iPhone or get an outfit or whatever it would be. There was nothing suspect about we were doing," said Burling.
"It's almost like they've made it feel like it's a bad thing. You know, whereas, this is an opportunity. These women are busy. They are productive. They have pride in what they're doing. They're in touch with their culture and their traditions. And, I mean, I don't see how this is a bad situation."
Fiddler feels this could be a big setback for a lot of women in WCC.
"Jobs are so limited, people don't have family that support them like that. I know for a fact, like myself. I didn't have people sending me money. I couldn't pay for phone calls. I couldn't buy stuff off canteen that I needed," said Fiddler. "Taking that away from people is just pushing them back."
Sawicki said she thinks this change will do more harm than good.
"I feel like personally for me, if I would have gone out with nothing, I probably would have went back to the same kind of life and selling drugs, stuff like that. But because of beading, I don't do that anymore and I feel like I earn money in an honest way now," said Sawicki.
The debate made its way into the Manitoba Legislature Monday, which led to an exchange between NDP MLA Nahanni Fontaine and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen. Watch the entire debate here.
The province told CTV News the transition to the new model for the program will happen in the coming days.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Persona non grata:' Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Conservative MP
The Liberal government is expelling Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei, whom Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
RBC projects unemployment rate to reach 6.6% by 2024, insolvencies to jump 30% over 3 years
As a possible recession continues to loom amidst soaring costs of living and increased interest rates, RBC economists say unemployment could climb to 6.6 per cent by early 2024 while consumer insolvencies are projected to increase almost 30 per cent in the next three years.
Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick for Connor Bedard
The Montreal Canadiens won't get a shot at prized prospect Connor Bedard, but they'll still be able to add a top young talent after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery.
Ontario driver charged for using licence plate-concealing technology
A driver in Ontario has been charged after police discovered a device on their vehicle that conceals the vehicle's licence plate with just a push of a button.
Canada’s electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo has found that the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
Air quality advisories in western Canada due to fires, as East Coast braces for May snowstorm
Canadians countrywide are experiencing drastically different weather this week, as some cope with wildfires while others contend with flooding and a snowstorm.
Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users
Tech giant Meta has learned from the mistakes it made blocking online news from Facebook in Australia, when it accidentally limited access to emergency services pages, a company representative said Monday.
Pinterest sees 1,403% increase in child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Artificial intelligence can be trained to spot pancreatic cancer risk three years before diagnosis: study
According to a new study, AI algorithms may be the key to identifying who is at the most risk of developing one of the most notoriously difficult cancers to diagnose early: pancreatic cancer.
Regina
-
Teen stopped for speeding turned out to be human trafficking victim, Sask. RCMP say
A teen girl pulled over for speeding near Swift Current, Sask. turned out to be a victim of human trafficking, according to police.
-
'Find our own solutions': Sask. families frustrated with lack of pediatric gastroenterologists
Following the resignation of the remaining pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) in Saskatchewan, families are calling on the province to get their kids the specialized treatment they need without having to travel.
-
City councillors lawsuit violated Regina's code of ethics bylaw, integrity commissioner says
Regina’s Integrity Commissioner said that Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw during their lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson.
Saskatoon
-
Edmonton surgeon cancels Sask. man's operation after five-hour wait in hospital bed
A Warman man battling a life-threatening heart condition is trying to come to terms with a cancelled surgery and mounting expenses due to travel and time taken off work.
-
Actor Neal McDonough reveals upcoming role as Whitey Bulger in Saskatoon appearance
Award-winning actor Neal McDonough left fans with a hint of his next role at the 2023 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo on Sunday.
-
Unidentified human remains found near northwest Sask. home, RCMP say
Human remains were discovered near a home in northwest Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect admits he murdered Sudbury man whose body was found near Wawa
A southern Ontario man facing a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of a Sudbury man has pleaded guilty.
-
Road maintenance truck rear ended on MR35 near Azilda in Greater Sudbury
A pothole crew is shaken after a crash on Municipal Road 35 southeast of the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda on Monday morning.
-
Court restores $110M lawsuit by Timmins man who sued over support for his daughter
Ontario's top court has restored class action status to a lawsuit that alleges the province has placed people with developmental disabilities on unreasonable wait lists for government supports after they turn 18.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfire evacuees to get financial payment, military to help
Premier Danielle Smith announced one-time emergency payments to people who have to leave their home for more than seven days.
-
'It’s going to be OK': Slave Lake fire survivors consoling, hosting hundred of wildfire evacuees
It's been almost 12 years since Slave Lake residents were forced to flee their community, just minutes before a wildfire destroyed more than 400 homes, businesses and the town's office. This week, people who survived that 2011 disaster and returned to rebuild are putting what they learned to good use, hosting hundreds of people who had to leave their communities.
-
4 Drayton Valley homes destroyed by wildfire; county fire chief dispels return rumours
Four homes on the edge of Drayton Valley have been destroyed by an out-of-control wildfire that grew more than a thousand hectares on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Canada's Wonderland kicks off 2023 season with several arrests
Canada’s Wonderland kicked off its 2023 season with a series of arrests over the course of opening weekend, park officials say.
-
Toronto teen says she's 'in shock' after getting $4.1 million in scholarship offers
At just 17 years old, Jane Forrest says she's always known that art was her calling.
-
Love eating alone? A solo dining restaurant just opened in Toronto
A new restaurant in Toronto just opened for solitary dining.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments linking COVID vaccinated to Nazi followers
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith apologized Monday after a 2021 video surfaced of her saying she wouldn't wear a Remembrance Day poppy while comparing those who got the COVID-19 vaccine to followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
-
Crash closes Macleod Trail during Monday evening commute
Paramedics took two people to hospital on Monday after a crash on Calgary's Macleod Trail.
-
It seems patio season has been saved for Inglewood businesses facing water-main woes
This year, the city needs to replace a water main under 9th Avenue S.E. in the community of Inglewood.
Montreal
-
City of Montreal denies funds to Caribbean festival and parade
A long-standing parade that celebrates Caribbean culture will not be getting support from the City of Montreal this year. The city will not be giving any funding from a committee overseeing festivals and cultural events to Carifiesta, an annual Caribbean carnival in Montreal first established in 1974.
-
Canadiens net No. 5 pick in NHL draft lottery, Blackhawks get first pick
The Montreal Canadiens won't get a shot at prized prospect Connor Bedard, but they'll still be able to add a top young talent after securing the No. 5 pick in Monday's NHL draft lottery.
-
Montreal's The Main Deli has closed down for good
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man, 20, dies in hedge-trimming accident
Ontario's ministry of labour is investigating after a 20-year-old contractor died while working for a hedge-trimming company.
-
Video shows Ottawa police officer stepping on man's head for 2 minutes
A video has been publicly released in the trial of an Ottawa police officer facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon.
-
Talking trash: In Carleton Place, Ont., bag tags have been the norm for decades
The city of Ottawa’s garbage idea to tag bags in a pay-as-you-throw system tosses out the question of whether or not it’s a cash grab, but in nearby Carleton Place, the idea has been the norm for the better part of 30 years.
Atlantic
-
CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike
CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government. He represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.
-
For Acadian singer, deaths of New Brunswick fishermen evoke past tragedies
The deaths of two New Brunswick fishermen on the first day of the lobster season are evoking powerful memories of past tragedies on the water for a singer who lives on the Acadian peninsula.
-
Crews battle wildfire in rural Nova Scotia
Fire crews and other first responders are responding to a wildfire near Highway 340 in Hassett, N.S.
Kitchener
-
Historic Cambridge building demolished after fire
A Cambridge landmark was reduced to rubble Monday as wrecking crews knocked down a 19th century building destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
WRDSB considers CO2 monitoring program as parents voice concerns over air purifier use
As Waterloo region’s public school board considers putting a carbon dioxide (CO2) monitoring pilot program into place, some parents said the move comes too little too late.
Vancouver
-
'Dire and near catastrophic': Doctor urges patients to avoid Langley Memorial Hospital
The Lower Mainland’s medical community is stunned after receiving an urgent memo from a highly-respected doctor about Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department – saying it is near collapse and patients should be discouraged from going there.
-
Alberta fires: B.C. sends 37 wildfire service personnel to help fight
As wildfires in Alberta continue to keep tens of thousands of people out of their homes, British Columbia has deployed dozens of firefighters to help with the response there.
-
Mudslide risk prompts Highway 99 closure
Due to the risk of mudslides, Highway 99 between Hope and Lillooet will be closed until at least Tuesday morning, according to B.C.'s Transportation Ministry.
Vancouver Island
-
Eby says he met CSIS regional boss over foreign election meddling in B.C.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he had a meeting with the regional director of Canada's spy agency over allegations of foreign interference in the province's elections.
-
Everything you need to know about the 160th Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival
The Victoria Highland Games & Celtic Festival will return for its 160th iteration from May 13 to 21 at various venues in Greater Victoria.
-
Victoria mortgage broker facing several lawsuits
A Victoria mortgage broker who owns the business Shop Your Own Mortgage is now facing legal issues, including a lawsuit that claims he owes an Alberta company $17 million.