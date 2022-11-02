Parts of Manitoba to be hit with up to 30 cm of snow

Parts of northern Manitoba are expected to receive between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow this week.

On Wednesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued snowfall warnings for a number of communities, saying that a “series of disturbances” will bring heavy snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather agency added that the axis of heavy snow will move from Flin Flon-Pukatawagan through Thompson and then to Gillam and Shamattawa. Snow accumulations are expected to reach between 20 and 30 centimetres by Thursday evening.

ECCC notes that the heaviest snow is expected to stay south of Lynn Lake, as only a few centimetres are expected in that community.

Those in the area of the snowfall warnings are urged to consider postponing non-essential travel until weather conditions improve. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to travel on due to the snow. Those who must travel should keep others informed of their schedule and destination, and also carry an emergency kit and cellphone.

FREEZING RAIN

ECCC also issued freezing rain warnings in some Manitoba communities on Wednesday morning.

The weather agency explained that freezing rain mixed with snow will touch down in central Manitoba on Wednesday from The Pas through Norway House and into the Island Lake region.

The freezing rain is expected to end by later in the day on Wednesday.

ECCC warns that highways, roads, walkways and parkways could become slippery and icy, and that road closures and utility outages are a possibility.