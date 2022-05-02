Parts of Manitoba to receive wet, heavy snow during first week of May
Some Manitoba communities are expected to be hit with wet, heavy snow during the first week of May.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for a number of areas, including Gillam, Flin Flon and Shamattawa, on Monday, saying 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected.
The weather agency explained that a low-pressure system moving through the central Prairies will bring snow to west central Manitoba beginning on Monday evening. The snow is expected to end by Tuesday afternoon.
Environment Canada noted the snow will be wet and heavy at times. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
Residents are asked to prepare for deteriorating conditions, as the snow could make travel difficult and reduce visibility on the roads.
Environment Canada said it may have to expand the snowfall warning south and eastward as there becomes more certainty in the track of accumulation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine city receives 1st civilian evacuees from Mariupol steel plant, hundreds remain
Ukrainian civilians holed up inside a steel plant in Mariupol under siege by Russian forces nearly two months began evacuating over the weekend and people sheltering elsewhere in the city were to leave Monday, local officials said.
Cadet killed in Kingston vehicle incident fondly remembered as 'class clown'
One of four officer cadets who died when their vehicle plunged into water is being remembered as an outgoing athlete who was proud of the hard work he put in at Canada's Royal Military College.
India and Pakistan heat wave is 'testing the limits of human survivability,' expert says
Temperatures in parts of India and Pakistan have reached record levels, putting the lives of millions at risk as the effects of the climate crisis are felt across the subcontinent.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Ukraine confirms 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter pilot a myth
On social media, the 'Ghost of Kyiv' was a military hero, an ace fighter pilot hailed for supposedly shooting down multiple Russian planes. The tales began just days into the war and circulated for months, bolstered by official Ukrainian accounts. But on Saturday, Ukrainian authorities admitted that the legendary pilot was a myth.
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Australian man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988
An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?
Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new photos to celebrate Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate marked their second child’s seventh birthday with a set of photos depicting Princess Charlotte with the family dog.
Regina
-
‘Help our earth to be a better place’ community groups clean up Regina’s parks
As the snow melts, spring brings a fresh start to every year, best started with a deep clean.
-
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
-
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Indigenous man says centuries-old Papal policy still affects people today
Wayne Poitras from Peepeekisis First Nation says many of the problems First Nations people face today are rooted in the doctrine of discovery.
-
Saskatoon SPCA could have new contract with city by July to address 'financial strain' of running pound
Saskatoon SPCA executive director Graham Dickson hopes the organization will be able to negotiate a new contract with the City of Saskatoon to run the city's pound by July.
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
Northern Ontario
-
Sex assault trial set to begin for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to get underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Plane crash kills four near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday.
-
Australian man admits pushing gay American off a cliff in 1988
An Australian man told police he killed American mathematician Scott Johnson in 1988 by pushing the 27-year-old off a Sydney cliff in what prosecutors describe as a gay hate crime, a court heard on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers already in playoff mode ahead of Kings series
The hardware collected by Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl the past several years would require a mammoth trophy case.
-
Ukraine city receives 1st civilian evacuees from Mariupol steel plant, hundreds remain
Ukrainian civilians holed up inside a steel plant in Mariupol under siege by Russian forces nearly two months began evacuating over the weekend and people sheltering elsewhere in the city were to leave Monday, local officials said.
-
Volunteers delivering supplies from Alberta in Ukraine killed in Russian attack: organizers
Volunteer drivers rushing needed donated supplies to Ukrainian forces were killed in a Russian attack, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Woman dies in vehicle rollover on highway ramp in Vaughan, Ont.
A 27-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from a vehicle that rolled off the ramp linking highways 407 and 427 early on Monday morning.
-
Ballot Box: One-stop shop for Ontario election news
CTV News Toronto’s newest podcast Ballot Box will act as a one-stop shop for news from the campaign trail.
-
Sex assault trial set to begin for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is set to get underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
'We appreciate every kind word': Community BBQ held to welcome Ukrainian refugees
As Ukrainians continue to flee their war-torn country, many who have already left, have found asylum in Canada.
-
Woman dead in hit-and-run on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta.
RCMP say a 20-year-old woman has died after a driver in the eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway struck her. Officials say the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene.
-
Kids Help Phone benefits from Calgary charity walk
A charity event aimed at raising funds for a hotline to help children and youth who are in distress took place in Calgary on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Thousands pay tribute to Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre
The remains of Guy Lafleur are lying in state at the Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, as fans stream in to pay tribute to the team's all-time points leader.
-
Anti-capitalism protest leads to broken windows, one officer and one citizen injured
An anti-capitalism protest near Place du Canada in downtown Montreal turned violent on Sunday, according to police (SPVM), with demonstrators throwing rocks and officers using "chemical irritants" to disperse the crowd.
-
'Happening all over again': investigation into Montreal care home after allegations of inadequate conditions
A Montreal woman says her mother was soiled for hours while waiting for assistance at CHSLD Vigi Reine-Elizabeth.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa’s municipal election campaign kicks off
It’s the first day candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee can file their nomination papers to run in the 2022 municipal election.
-
‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service
Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.
-
Police investigating ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Ottawa bikers' church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church, discovered three hours before a service was held as part of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker rally, after reports of thumbtacks strewn across the ground and graffiti on one of the church's walls.
Atlantic
-
First cruise ship in more than two years docked in Sydney, N.S., Sunday
The weather was cloudy and cold, but it didn't dampen spirits as the first cruise ship in more than two years arrived in Sydney, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Man shot in Dartmouth Saturday night, found at hospital: Halifax police
A man was shot on Camden Street in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday night, say Halifax Regional Police.
-
Tradition returns to Battle of the Atlantic ceremony
A large crowd gathered under grey skies in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park Sunday to mark 77-years since the historic Battle of the Atlantic.
Kitchener
-
Animal cruelty charge laid after 39 animals seized from Norfolk County home
In total, 27 dogs, five cats, three horses, two donkeys, one guinea pig and one pig were found at the address on Norfolk County Road 19 East.
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
-
Rangers face elimination after coming up short in London
The Kitchener Rangers will look to keep their playoff run alive after losing game five of their best of seven series with the London Knights 5-3 on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. property owners face $52K in real estate fees even though sale never happened
A Metro Vancouver couple is left facing tens of thousands of dollars in real estate commission fees, even though the sale of their properties never actually went through.
-
'Suspicious device' along route delayed start of Vancouver marathon, police say
Vancouver police say a suspicious device that they believe was "strategically placed" to disrupt the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday morning has been "rendered inert."
-
12-year-old girl raises $33K for children’s hospice in Vancouver marathon
All 18,500 participants in the BMO Vancouver Marathon had their own reasons for showing up, including one 12-year-old who was fundraising for Canuck Place Children's Hospice.
Vancouver Island
-
Pickleball's growth raises a racket in Victoria, amid bans over noise complaints
Pickleball players readily admit their sport makes noise, but complaining about the sound of people having a healthy good time is out of bounds, say players and officials.
-
Woman missing since last weekend was last seen at Victoria International Airport, RCMP say
Police in Saanich are asking the public for help locating a woman last seen at Victoria International Airport last weekend.
-
Bamfield road upgrades have residents excited about growth
The road to Bamfield remains a dusty, bumpy route, but upgrades are underway, and the community is expecting them to have a significant impact.