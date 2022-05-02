Parts of Manitoba to receive wet, heavy snow during first week of May

Some Manitoba communities are expected to be hit with wet, heavy snow during the first week of May.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for a number of areas, including Gillam, Flin Flon and Shamattawa, on Monday, saying 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected.

The weather agency explained that a low-pressure system moving through the central Prairies will bring snow to west central Manitoba beginning on Monday evening. The snow is expected to end by Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada noted the snow will be wet and heavy at times. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Residents are asked to prepare for deteriorating conditions, as the snow could make travel difficult and reduce visibility on the roads.

Environment Canada said it may have to expand the snowfall warning south and eastward as there becomes more certainty in the track of accumulation.