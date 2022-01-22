Pastrnak's power-play goal lifts Bruins over Jets, 3-2
David Pastrnak scored a tiebreaking power-play goal early in the third period to give the surging Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the travel-weary Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.
Charlie Coyle and Oskar Steen also scored for Boston, which is 10-2 since New Year's Day. Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for the Bruins in his third start after re-signing this month following offseason hip surgery.
Andrew Copp and Jansen Harkins each had a goal for the Jets, who played their seventh of eight games on the road to open 2022 because of COVID-19-related postponements. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots.
Winnipeg plays the final game of its lengthy trip Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
"It's a frustrating loss for sure. The schedule is going to get harder and harder," Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois said. "We have a back-to-back in 22 hours, which I've never had in my life, except maybe in juniors."
Boston's leading scorer, Brad Marchand, surprisingly returned to the lineup Saturday after leaving Thursday's game with an apparent right shoulder injury when he was hit from behind into boards by Washington's Garnet Hathaway, a check that Boston coach Bruce Cassidy felt was a "cheap" play. Cassidy said on Friday that Marchand would be out at least one game.
The winger got a huge ovation when he was announced in the starting lineup.
"It's been a little bit of whirlwind," Marchand said. "I didn't expect to play today either. I have to give our training staff a ton of credit. They threw everything at it. This morning it felt a little better and I jumped on the ice and it felt OK."
In the third period, and with Adam Lowry off for interference, Pastrnak one-timed Matt Grzelcyk's pass into the net from the left circle for his 10th goal in the last 10 games.
"We rely on him for that shot and he came through for us," Cassidy said.
The Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage for the final 1:27 of the game with their goalie pulled and Boston's Tomas Nosek off for high-sticking.
"We know how to play winning hockey over the years," Cassidy said of the third period. "We have guys that have been here and done it."
The Jets are 3-3-1 in their current road trip to start 2022. They hope to finish the stretch above .500 on Sunday.
"It would be a nice way to close out the trip and go home to Winnipeg and play in an empty building," Jets forward Blake Wheeler said.
In the first period, Harkins' wrister from the left circle ticked off Rask's glove into the net, making it 1-0 at 2:46. Steen collected a loose puck in front and tied it with about 8 minutes left in the first, but Mark Scheifele's cross-ice pass hit off Copps' skate and then caromed into the net off the skate of Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen with only 26 seconds left in the first.
Coyle tipped in Derek Forbort's shot from the point, tying it at 2 just 2:31 into the second.
MAYBE ANOTHER DAY
Winger Steven Fogarty was set to make his Bruins debut before Marchand felt he was good to play. The 28-year-old Fogarty has played 27 games in his NHL career, scoring one goal in his time with the Rangers and Sabres. He was recalled from club's AHL affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island, where he scored eight goals in 26 games this season.
The team's pregame TV broadcast even highlighted Fogarty's upcoming debut during warmups.
NOTES: Grzelcyk left after getting checked into the board by Dubois in the first period but returned at the beginning of the second. Grzelcyk went to ice in pain as play continued and was slumped over when he skated to the bench. Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly remains in COVID-19 protocol. It was Boston's sixth of a seven-game homestand. "It's nice to be able to have your routine at home, but you have to take advantage of it," Coyle said.
The Jets activated Wheeler from long-term injured reserve before the game and placed forward Nikolaj Ehlers on long-term reserve.
Winnipeg outshot Boston 11-4 in the first but Boston got the initial nine on goal in the second.
UP NEXT
Jets: At Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Bruins: Host Anaheim on Monday night.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Canadian citizens killed in Mexico: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada confirmed Saturday it is aware of the deaths of two Canadian citizens in Mexico, a day after local officials in the country reported a shooting at a resort near Playa del Carmen that also injured a third individual.
U.K. accuses Kremlin of trying to install pro-Russian leader in Ukraine
Britain on Saturday accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, and said Russian intelligence officers had been in contact with a number of former Ukrainian politicians as part of plans for an invasion.
'Special partnership:' Canadian loan of $120 million welcomed by Ukrainian president
The president of Ukraine is thanking Canada for a $120-million loan aimed at bolstering his country's economy amid a hostile buildup of 100,000 Russian troops along its borders.
Border tragedy warns of new, unfamiliar immigration wrinkle for Canada, U.S.
The discovery of four people who perished in the cold trying to cross the Canada-U.S. border could put a new twist on the immigration debate in the United States.
Water temperatures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence have reached record highs, experts warn
New data shows that water temperatures in the Gulf of St. Lawrence have reached record highs, with experts warning the increase could impact some species that live in the waters.
Plastic gold: How Lego is attracting the eyes, and wallets, of collectors
Certain sets of the popular toy Lego could result in fairly high returns once resold, with some research suggesting gains of as much as 11 per cent.
Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations
Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway.
German navy chief resigns following Ukraine, Putin comments
The head of the German navy resigned late Saturday after coming under fire at home and abroad for comments he made on Ukraine and Russia.
Non-American travellers now required to be fully vaccinated to cross U.S. land borders
A new requirement for all non-Americans entering the United States at a land border to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has come into effect.
Regina
-
Sask. Hall of Fame NHLer Clark Gillies dead at 67
Clark Gillies, a Hockey Hall of Famer and Regina Pats legend, has died at the age of 67.
-
Sask. reports three new COVID-19-related deaths, 1,483 new cases
Sask. has broken its daily increase in COVID-19 cases record for the fourth time this month, with 1,483 new cases reported Saturday.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man charged with abducting his daughter
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Saskatchewan man charged with the abduction of his seven-year-old daughter.
Saskatoon
-
Moe, Trudeau share condolences to mark 6-year anniversary of La Loche shooting
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared their condolences to mark the six year anniversary of the La Loche shooting that killed four people and injured seven others on Jan. 22, 2016.
-
'Sewer smell in there is horrible': Saskatoon residents frustrated with city over basements repeatedly flooding
Residents living in the 3400 block of 11th Street W in Saskatoon whose basements have flooded say this isn’t the first time its happened.
-
Saskatoon Blades take home victory over Medicine Hat Tigers
The Saskatoon Blades beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 9-2 in a Friday night matchup at the SaskTel Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Grief recovery program to help the vulnerable
The Samaritan Centre is a multi agency facility that offers services for Sudbury’s vulnerable population dealing with barriers like homelessness, food insecurity, mental health and substance abuse issues.
-
Snowcross races return to Sault Ste. Marie
Snowmobilers, UTV and snow bike racers from across Canada are in Sault Ste. Marie to participate in the 2022 Snowcross racing event.
-
Verner, Ont. woman living with ALS says PSW shortage is causing her life to 'deteriorate'
A West Nipissing woman living with ALS is speaking out about how the shortage of Personal Support Workers is impacted her life.
Edmonton
-
Cheerleaders, parents frustrated with EPSB short notice not allowing them to attend Expo Centre event due to COVID-19 rules
Some cheerleaders and parents from two Edmonton Public Schools are frustrated with the district after they were not allowed to attend a competition in person this weekend.
-
Chilly challenge to raise money for multiple sclerosis
An Edmonton man will spend three nights in an igloo he built if he raises money for multiple sclerosis (MS) research.
-
3 in custody after incident in Morinville
Three people are in custody after an incident in Morinville on Saturday, RCMP said. There was a heavy police presence in the area of 103 Street and 100 Avenue.
Toronto
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 4,026 while ICU admissions reach 600
Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday as ICU admissions linked to the virus climb.
-
SIU investigating after man dies in officer-involved shooting in Markham, Ont.
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an officer-involved shooting left a man dead in Markham on Friday night.
-
Ontario clinic accidentally gives people six doses of COVID-19 vaccine in one shot
A 75-year-old man is among multiple people in Ontario who say they were accidentally given the equivalent of six doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while getting their booster shot.
Calgary
-
Help wanted: Calgary Food Bank seeks more volunteers
The Calgary Food Bank has no shortage of food on its shelves right now but what it does need, however, is volunteers.
-
2 fires at Beltline condo building under investigation
Calgary fire is investigating after two fires at a condo building in Beltline Saturday afternoon.
-
3 people, 4 pets safely escape from basement fire in southeast Calgary
The Calgary Fire Department says all of the occupants, as well as their pets, are safe after a fire broke out in the basement of a home Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'Enough is Enough!' Montreal-born AHL forward Boko Imama calls out racism after being mocked
The American Hockey League has suspended San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik 30 games for making a "racial gesture" at Tucson Roadrunners left-wing Boko Imama during a game last week.
-
'In jail': Teenagers spent 10 days in windowless rooms in Quebec group homes over COVID-19 exposure
Vulnerable teenage girls in a Laval group home were confined to windowless rooms for 10 straight days this month – though they didn’t have COVID-19 – under a provincial directive, CTV has learned. Similar lockdowns happened at other homes, including one for much younger children.
-
Montreal North sees 3 shootings in just over 24 hours
A 28-year-old man was shot in the lower body Saturday evening, in nearly the exact same location where a shooting occurred Friday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigate fatal stabbing in Vanier
Ottawa police say a 28-year-old man is wanted on a charge of second degree murder after a man died in a stabbing in Vanier.
-
O-Train out of service in Ottawa's east end as cold temperatures impact train power
"Based on initial inspections, it appears the extended period of very cold temperatures affected the overhead catenary line impacting power to trains," said the memo from OC Transpo.
-
Community rallies behind Stittsville family after fire destroys home
"It’s been rough, it’s been rough, but thank you everybody," said Sean Toogood, who credits his eight-year-old son for alerting everyone to the smoke.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports six deaths Saturday, 125 people in hospital with COVID-19
New Brunswick reported six additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
-
Residential property assessments climb in Nova Scotia
Dan Shaw from the Dalhousie Rowe School of Business believes the increase in property assessments in Nova Scotia is linked to the current real estate market, especially in Halifax.
-
#SupportFredLocal campaign aims to help local businesses struggling with pandemic restrictions
Level 3 restrictions have been hard on businesses across New Brunswick - many have had to close, reduce capacity, or turn to take out only.
Kitchener
-
'Bring one or two': Limited spectating allowed when sports return
Parents and guardians will be able to watch their kids play sports in Ontario when action returns on January 31, with a 50 per cent capacity limit on spectators.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 4,026 while ICU admissions reach 600
Ontario health officials are reporting a drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday as ICU admissions linked to the virus climb.
-
Snowmobiler seriously injured after allegedly fleeing from police near Belwood Lake
The province's Special Investigations Unit says a snowmobiler suffered serious injuries after allegedly fleeing from police outside of Fergus.
Vancouver
-
Anger, confusion as most British Columbians now don't qualify for COVID-19 testing
For the majority of the pandemic, the provincial health officer has advised British Columbians to get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms. That message changed dramatically on Friday.
-
Family of asylum-seekers claims discrimination as they fight to stay in Canada
A family who fled Egypt over fears of persecution for the father's political activism is fighting for the right to remain in Canada.
-
Some B.C. nurses still lack access to N95 respirators, union president says
With thousands of health-care workers calling in sick in B.C. each day as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread through the province, the head of the BC Nurses Union says a lack of access to personal protective equipment is contributing to the problem.
Vancouver Island
-
Rare marine mammals sighted in Salish Sea
The Salish Sea has been alive with rare cetaceans lately. Risso’s dolphins were sighted Friday near Nanaimo in the Strait of Georgia, and last week a fin whale was spotted foraging for food near a popular beach in North Seattle.
-
New permanent housing, shelter spaces coming to Salt Spring Island
Residents of the Seabreeze Inne on Salt Spring Island are breathing a sigh of relief after the province announced new permanent homes and shelter space for the homeless and most vulnerable.
-
B.C. looking at redeveloping Victoria affordable housing complex
BC Housing is in the early stages of redevelopment planning for the decades-old Evergreen Terrace affordable housing complex in Victoria.