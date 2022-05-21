'Patchy' frost to develop overnight in Manitoba: Environment Canada
Even though we are already in the third week of May, Manitobans are in for a cool night.
On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for several communities around the province, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Portage la Prairie.
This advisory was issued because the combination of light winds and overnight lows of 0 and below could lead to a “patchy” frost on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Environment Canada warned that frost may damage crops in frost-prone areas, adding that people should cover their plants.
The weather agency issues frost advisories when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during growing season, which could create issues for plants and crops.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Two people dead following severe Ontario thunderstorm
Two people were struck and killed by falling trees during a severe thunderstorm that hit most of southern Ontario Saturday afternoon.
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Flu cases on the rise in Canada despite expected fall
The federal government is reporting a sharp rise in influenza in recent months, at a time of the year when detected cases generally start to fall in Canada.
Storm topples trees in southern Ont., killing 2; warnings remain for parts of Ont., Que.
As the May long weekend kicked off, a massive thunderstorm in southern Ontario brought strong wind gusts that knocked down trees, took out power and left at least two people dead.
Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest
Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
Regina
-
Officials confirm 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in children in Canada
Ten children in Canada were found to be suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses over a nearly six-month period recently, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
-
'No one is surprised': Sask. gets snow to start long weekend
While the May long weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer, oftentimes in Saskatchewan, the holiday weekend comes with cold weather.
-
SHA leasing 110K square feet of College Ave. office building
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has leased more than 110,000 sq. ft. of the former Co-operators building on College Avenue, with plans to move hundreds of employees into the space.
Saskatoon
-
Flu cases on the rise in Canada despite expected fall
The federal government is reporting a sharp rise in influenza in recent months, at a time of the year when detected cases generally start to fall in Canada.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, man found dead behind apartment building
Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.
-
Saskatoon mom pushing for in-person doctor visits after her daughter went two years with undiagnosed respiratory issues
A Saskatoon mother is sharing the importance of in-person doctor’s appointments after it took two years to figure out why her daughter was experiencing reoccurring respiratory issues.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
-
It’s the weekend…rest, relax and enjoy these activities
Here are some of the activities you can check out this long holiday weekend in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't run in upcoming party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative party.
-
Oilers' Keith turns back the clock to help Edmonton even Battle of Alberta
Duncan Keith had been here before.
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people dead following severe Ontario thunderstorm
Two people were struck and killed by falling trees during a severe thunderstorm that hit most of southern Ontario Saturday afternoon.
-
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
-
This is where the winning tickets for Lotto Max were bought in Ontario
While no one has won the $70 million jackpot, multiple Ontario residents can now say they are a million dollars richer after winning other prizes.
Calgary
-
A 'relieved' Jason Kenney says he won't run in the UCP leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of the United Conservative party.
-
Behind the lens: Calgary Flames photographer reflects on incredible career with 'C' of Red
Gerry Thomas has had a front row seat to monumental moments in Calgary Flames history and for the past 33 years, he’s been able to capture it all on camera.
-
Saddledome C of Red Family Viewing Party tickets sell out
It didn't take long for tickets to Sunday's C of Red Family Viewing Party at the Scotiabank Saddledome to get scooped up.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornados possible in several areas of Quebec, severe thunderstorms elsewhere
Environment Canada says "potentially life-threatening" tornados could form in several southern Quebec areas Saturday.
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Kahnawake students lead protest against Quebec's Bill 96
Following demonstrations last weekend in Montreal where thousands walked through the downtown core in protest of Quebec's French-language laws, students in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake are leading a walk of protest Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorm with 120 km/h winds rips down trees, powers lines in Ottawa
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario as a powerful storm moves across the province.
-
Ottawa LRT offline due to power outages
OC Transpo says the O-Train Line 1 will be replaced by R1 bus service until further notice between Blair and Tunney’s Pasture stations.
-
Meet Beastie Boy, the pet pig from Quebec who can help clear your garden
A nine-year-old Quebec boy has started his own business, offering to help clear garden space with the help of a mini pig, who digs up bugs, roots and weeds.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Claudia Chender sole candidate running as leader of Nova Scotia's NDP
Claudia Chender is the unopposed candidate running to be the next leader of Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
Kitchener
-
One dead, two injured after tree falls on camping trailer in Brant County: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death in Brant County after a tree fell on a camping trailer on Saturday.
-
Heavy storm hammers Waterloo Region, 'extensive' power outages reported
A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage, fallen trees, downed hydro lines and power outages across Waterloo Region on Saturday.
-
Father of deceased Cambridge boy found dead: WRPS
A man found dead in Milton early Friday morning is believed to be Curtis Hesselink, the father of an 8-year-old boy found dead in Cambridge last week.
Vancouver
-
VPD investigating 'completely unprovoked' attack on 87-year-old Chinatown resident
Vancouver police are investigating an unprovoked bear spray attack on a senior in Chinatown Friday morning that they say was preceded by racist comments.
-
Man who fled bank robbery in taxi, stopped to buy a box of wine pleads guilty
A man who walked into a Metro Vancouver bank last year and handed the teller a note saying he would "start shooting" unless he was given "at least $10,000" has been sentenced to four years in prison for the robbery.
-
developing
developing | Man shot in Surrey Saturday morning, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting at a home in the city's Whalley neighbourhood Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
SPCA donates 500 microchips to free vet clinic in Nanaimo
A free animal wellness clinic that helps homeless and low-income pet owners in Nanaimo receive veterinary care for free is celebrating its third anniversary with a gift of 500 microchips from the BC SPCA.
-
Vancouver Island 'adventure cat' skis, bikes and kayaks
Before Michelle Gagnon figured out her that her cat liked playing fetch outside in the snow, Bodhi was a skittish kitten.
-
Victoria releases summer events guide, highlights more than 100 free concerts
"Victoria is such a lively and exciting place to be in the summer, and there is a pent-up demand for people to be out and about enjoying the city," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps.