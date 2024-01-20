Patient dies after waiting 5 hours in St. Boniface Hospital ER

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is probing the death of a patient inside St. Boniface Hospital's emergency department.

The WRHA confirmed a patient died early Friday morning. They had been in the emergency department about five hours, and had been triaged and received a number of diagnostic tests.

The health authority is now reviewing the death to determine if it meets the criteria of a critical incident.

Kerstin Jordan, the regional lead of patient safety for the WRHA, said incidents like this are heartbreaking.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the patient’s family and our thoughts are with them," Jordan said in a statement.

This comes nearly two weeks after the health authority began an official investigation into the death of a patient at Grace Hospital who died in November after waiting 33 hours.

A recent report from the province shows from Oct. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022, there were 10 deaths deemed critical incidents.