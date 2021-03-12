WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's top doctor announced some changes to the current round of health orders that will allow friends and non-household contacts to eat together at outdoor patios.

On Friday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said it is implementing some changes to the health orders, effective 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.

The changes include:

Allowing household groups to take off their masks in churches while seated, appropriately distanced from other groups, and not singing.

Allowing groups up to six people from different households to eat together at outdoor patios at restaurants and licenced premises.

“With warmer temperatures and an early spring on the horizon, we continue to encourage Manitobans to engage in activities outdoors as much as possible," Roussin said in a news release. "Removing the household-only limit to outdoor dining and licenced premises will give Manitobans an additional opportunity to gather with friends and colleagues in a safe environment.”

The rest of the current health orders remain in place. Manitoba's current health orders are in effect until March 25.