Patrick Allard running as an independent in Fort Whyte by-election

The Fort Whyte by-election will feature three representatives from Manitoba political parties and one independent candidate, Patrick Allard.

Allard is a local contractor who has run his own business for the last 15 years.

In an interview with CTV News, he said he feels the neighbourhood has been underrepresented over the years.

"This is a way to get the people's voice into legislature instead of a party's voice," said Allard.

He noted he is a fighter and doesn't back down easily.

"I tend to stick up for the common man, the little guy and I think we have had enough misrepresentation and we need a voice from the people, from the neighbourhood."

He said as an independent he would have no party pull and would bring all problems forward no matter where they fall on the political spectrum.

Allard has also been a strong voice against the public health orders in the province and has been linked to several protests in the city.

The by-election will be held on March 22.