Paul Jerrard, former NHL assistant, dies of cancer at 57

FILE - Calgary Flames assistant coach Paul Jerrard, left, fist-bumps left wing Ryan Lomberg (56) as the team leaves the ice after defeating the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game on Feb. 8, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Jerrard, one of the few Black assistant coaches in the NHL during his three stints in the league, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was 57. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) FILE - Calgary Flames assistant coach Paul Jerrard, left, fist-bumps left wing Ryan Lomberg (56) as the team leaves the ice after defeating the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game on Feb. 8, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Jerrard, one of the few Black assistant coaches in the NHL during his three stints in the league, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was 57. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island