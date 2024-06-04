Paula Abdul to perform in Winnipeg this fall

Music and dance icon Paula Abdul is set to bring her tour to Winnipeg this fall, along with special guests Taylor Dayne and Tiffany.

True North Sports and Entertainment made the announcement on Tuesday, saying Abdul will be hitting the stage at the Canada Life Centre on Oct. 10, 2024, as part of her ‘Straight Up! To Canada Tour.'

Abdul’s career has spanned several decades. She has sold 60 million records, and won numerous awards including five MTV Video Music Awards, two Grammy Awards. Two Emmy Awards and five Juno Awards. She has also received the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets for the show go on sale on June 7 on Ticketmaster, as well as Abdul’s website.