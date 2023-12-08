Paw patrol: Winnipeg police show off new puppy recruits

A new round of four-legged recruits for the Winnipeg Police Service were unveiled to the public.

Nine eight-week-old puppies were shown off to the cameras Friday as they will soon get going on some police work.

The puppies were born in October to Winnipeg police K9 Arrow via C-section.

New Winnipeg police puppies being shown off on Dec. 8, 2023. There are nine puppies in total part of the litter. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

The five girls and four boys are now all happy and healthy and will soon be joining police quarry members to learn the ins and outs of the police service.

“These guys take on the responsibility of raising the dog. They take it to work, they take it anywhere and everywhere to essentially build it up to what we’re looking for,” said Sgt. Scott Taylor who is with the K9 unit.

“They work nights, they work evenings. They go to a call, these guys go with their puppies. So the dogs are exposed very early to policing.”

Formal training for the puppies can start as young as eight months old and it last for 16 weeks.

Taylor said there are a number of characteristics police look for even when the puppies are a young age.

“Confidence is important, all these puppies with chase a rag, so prey drive is important. Being able to explore on their own, not being so attached to you, that’s important.”

So far, Taylor said each of these puppies has been showing off these qualities and not one of them seems to be lesser than the others.

