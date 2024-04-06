Paw-sitive experience: Winnipeg Humane Society’s puppy yoga returns
Puppy yoga classes are back at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), giving participants the chance to get fit with some furry friends.
The program was started by Kara Anderson, the WHS’ foster facilitator. After a successful first class in January, Anderson said she was eager to introduce a new litter to yoga classes in the spring.
“The first one for today sold out in three minutes and then the second one sold out in six minutes,” she said.
Saturday’s class saw eight puppies join a beginner yoga class. The pups were previously part of the Humane Society’s foster program and participated in the class before they go up for adoption.
Anderson said the event is a way to support the WHS, which relies on donations to run its programming.
“It’s a good thing because it helps the Humane Society run, but it’s also great for the puppies because they get a lot of socialization in this class,” she said.
It’s also a way to connect with those who sign up for puppy yoga classes to promote the adoptions and help find forever homes for the puppies.
Anderson said the WHS plans to hold similar events in the future.
“We definitely want to make this a more regular thing,” she said. “If we have puppies in, then we’ll definitely do a puppy yoga.”
