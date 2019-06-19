A political scientist weighing in on Premier Brian Pallister’s decision to call an early election believes Pallister’s lead in the polls, the absence of major flooding or forest fires and the looming cut to the provincial sales tax played a role in the timing.

Pallister announced Manitobans will vote Sep. 10, 2019, nearly a full year earlier than the fixed election date of Oct.6, 2020.

Christopher Adams, a political scientist based at St. Paul’s College, said the Progressive Conservatives want to reap the rewards of addressing their promise to slash the PST from eight per cent to seven per cent.

“If we think about an early election, now seems to be a peaceful time for the premier to go to the polls,” said Adams. “If we go to a year from now, let’s say next spring or next fall, that’s a lot of time for things to happen where the premier’s agenda — he can be derailed from his objectives, where he has to start spending money on flood prevention, on forest fire prevention and things like that.”

“It’s always a bad time to call an election and I think a lot of us would’ve preferred next year, on the set date, to have the election, but if there is going to be an earlier election probably the beginning of September’s not a bad time.”

Voters are already set to go to the polls Oct. 21, 2019 in a federal election, which means Manitobans will vote in two elections in less than two months.

Adams said that could create some confusion for voters.

“So there will be door knocking for two layers of candidates during the September month,” said Adams. “I think some people will wonder when they see a sign on the front lawn, a blue sign, is that a Progressive Conservative sign or a Conservative Party of Canada sign. I think when people are knocking on the door representing the NDP -- are they representing the NDP at the federal level or the provincial level.”

Winnipegger Noelle Vong thinks it just means voters will have to pay closer attention. She’s okay with an early election, even it means following a campaign throughout the summer months.

"It's your duty as a citizen to be in the know and we get to vote and a lot of people in other countries don't,” said Vong.

She hopes having two elections in two months will get Manitobans more engaged.

Vong sees the PST reduction, emergency room closures and the methamphetamine epidemic as the main issues voters will consider in the upcoming election.