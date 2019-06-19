

CTV Winnipeg





Manitobans can register to vote in person this week at a number of locations in Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson, Elections Manitoba announced Wednesday.

The announcement came the same day that Brian Pallister went public with the date for the election: Sept. 10, 2019.

Elections Manitoba said voters who are registered will be served more quickly at polls.

It said voters need to show one piece of government-issued photo ID or two other pieces of ID to register to vote or update their information.

In-person voter registration will take place between June 20 and 24 at the following locations:

In Winnipeg at The Outlet Collection Mall, Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place and St. Vital Shopping Centre. (Registration will also be available at The Forks on June 21 and 22 only.)

In Brandon it will be held at the Brandon Shoppers Mall and in Thompson at the Thompson City Centre Mall.

You can also register to vote online.