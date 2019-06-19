

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s premier has announced the date for the next provincial election: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Brian Pallister made the announcement on the lawn of the Manitoba legislature Wednesday, surrounded by Progressive Conservative MLAs and nominated candidates.

For months the premier hinted that he would call an election earlier than the fixed date set by the Elections Act, which would have been Oct. 6, 2020.

More details to come…