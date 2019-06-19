Featured
Manitobans to go to the polls Sept. 10 for provincial election
Reporters snap photos of Brian Pallister at the announcement of the election date. (Jeff Keele/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 12:45PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:46PM CST
Manitoba’s premier has announced the date for the next provincial election: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Brian Pallister made the announcement on the lawn of the Manitoba legislature Wednesday, surrounded by Progressive Conservative MLAs and nominated candidates.
For months the premier hinted that he would call an election earlier than the fixed date set by the Elections Act, which would have been Oct. 6, 2020.
More details to come…