Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi-truck on Perimeter Highway

One person is dead following a collision on the Perimeter Highway on Wednesday involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian.

The RCMP’s traffic services was called to the crash, which took place on the Perimeter Highway east of the intersection of St. Anne’s Road, around 1:40 a.m.

Police investigated and determined that the driver of the semi-truck was travelling east when a pedestrian walked onto the road and was hit by the truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP officers are in the process of confirming their identity.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 52-year-old man from Blumenort, was not physically hurt.

Mounties continue to investigate the crash.