    • Pedestrian injured in Pembina Highway crash

    Part of Pembina Highway in Winnipeg remains closed off Saturday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News) Part of Pembina Highway in Winnipeg remains closed off Saturday afternoon after a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle. (Jon Hendricks/CTV News)
    Police shut down part of Pembina Highway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

    According to a post by Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) on X, formerly known as Twitter, the collision took place in the 1300 block of Pembina Highway near McGillivray Boulevard.

    As a result, northbound Pembina between Oakenwald and Dowker avenues is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

    Const. Claude Chancy told CTV News police received a call about a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 2:10 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to hospital in unstable condition, while the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.

    On Monday, police released more information, revealing the pedestrian was a 19-year-old woman. Her condition was later upgraded to stable.

    Police said the woman, "ran in the path of the northbound vehicle and was struck as there was no time for the driver to avoid a collision," according to a news release. They added no charges are anticipated.

    ‘There’s definitely been an increase’: Motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians on the rise

    While Chancy could not confirm the number of collisions involving pedestrians so far this year, he said these incidents have been on the rise.

    “There's definitely been more pedestrian-involved collisions with motor vehicles,” he said. “There's definitely been an increase that we've noticed.”

