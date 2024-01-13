WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Pedestrian involved in crash, Winnipeg police investigating

    Winnipeg police blocked off the southbound lane of Notre Dame Avenue at Cecil Street following a crash involving a pedestrian. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg. Jan. 13, 2024) Winnipeg police blocked off the southbound lane of Notre Dame Avenue at Cecil Street following a crash involving a pedestrian. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg. Jan. 13, 2024)
    Winnipeg police is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.

    In a post on X at 9:30 a.m., police said southbound Notre Dame Avenue at Cecil Street was closed due to a serious crash.

    Police said the crash involved a pedestrian and people were asked to use another route. The road reopened just after 2:30 p.m.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more information but no updates were available.

