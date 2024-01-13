Pedestrian involved in crash, Winnipeg police investigating

Winnipeg police is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.

In a post on X at 9:30 a.m., police said southbound Notre Dame Avenue at Cecil Street was closed due to a serious crash.

Police said the crash involved a pedestrian and people were asked to use another route. The road reopened just after 2:30 p.m.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more information but no updates were available.