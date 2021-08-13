WINNIPEG -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Friday.

Winnipeg police have closed northbound Pembina Highway as they investigate the fatal collision.

Police told CTV News that a pedestrian died after being hit Friday evening.

Police said the northbound lanes of Pembina between Plaza Drive and Adamar Road are closed. The closure is expected to last several hours.

This is a developing story. More to come.