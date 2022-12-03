Pedestrian killed in early morning collision: WPS

A man is dead following an early morning crash in the Polo Park area.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 2:45 a.m. on southbound Route 90 between Portage Avenue and Academy Road.

Investigators say the collision involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian had severe upper body injuries from being struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

The southbound lanes of Century Street between Ness Avenue and Academy Street remained closed to traffic Saturday afternoon while the WPS Traffic Division interviews witnesses and involved drivers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.