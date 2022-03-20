Pedestrian sent to hospital in critical condition following collision

A man was sent to hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday, according to police.

Police say emergency personnel responded to the incident around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Berry Hill Road in Winnipeg’s South Pointe West neighbourhood.

STARS Air Ambulance transported the man to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and met with police.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.