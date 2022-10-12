Peeling, faded Manitoba licence plates target of RCMP project

If an RCMP officer cannot read the plates with an automatic license reader due to fading, peeling, or some kind of covering on them, the plates can be considered obstructed and could result in a fine to the tune of over $200. (Source: Manitoba RCMP/Twitter) If an RCMP officer cannot read the plates with an automatic license reader due to fading, peeling, or some kind of covering on them, the plates can be considered obstructed and could result in a fine to the tune of over $200. (Source: Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

