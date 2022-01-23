Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, top center rear, collides with Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, bottom, during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. The Penguins won in a shootout 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, top center rear, collides with Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, bottom, during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. The Penguins won in a shootout 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island