Cranes seem to be a permanent part of the Winnipeg skyline these days. From True North Square to the upcoming Inuit Art Centre, the major construction projects -- like the cranes -- just keep popping up.

"There are so many projects happening in all areas of downtown," said Tineke Buiskool-Leeuwma from Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. "Projects from arts, to business to residential. There's a little bit of everything happening right now."

It's been a slow and steady build up. PCL Construction says 11 years ago, this district recorded about $80 million in new work annually. Now the target for the company is about $400 million.

"We've outgrown at least 2 buildings in the last 12 years," said Monique Buckberger, a district manager with PCL.

And according to Economic Development Winnipeg, success is helping to create future growth.

"People like the fact that people are betting on Winnipeg," said Dayna Spiring, president & CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

"And when we're trying to attract companies from all over Canada, they're seeing the development here. People are starting to say, what's going on in Winnipeg, and can we be a part of it."

Spriring believes the growth is sustainable. And that is exactly what the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is hoping for.

"The more things that we have happening downtown, the more development, means more people, more vibrancy, more safety, more businesses, more residents," said Buiskool-Leeuwma. "It's really good for everything."