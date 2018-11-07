Featured
People invited to join CTV personalities at blood drive on Monday
CTV News personalities will be participating in a Blood Donor Day on Monday, Nov. 26 at Canadian Blood Services.
Residents are invited to join the CTV personalities and donate blood at 777 William Ave.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then reopens from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Parking will be free.
Anyone interested in giving blood can make an appointment online at www.blood.ca or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE.