'People really want to get together': Winnipeggers celebrate first restriction-free Thanksgiving in years

Munther Zeid, owner of Food Fare, says traditional Thanksgiving foods have not been as affected by inflation. (Source: Dan Timmerman, CTV News) Munther Zeid, owner of Food Fare, says traditional Thanksgiving foods have not been as affected by inflation. (Source: Dan Timmerman, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home

'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.

Polina Shulga, 27, an administrator in a rehabilitation centre in Kyiv, walks with her three-year-old daughter Aria on a train platform in the Hungarian border town of Zahony, Hungary on March 7, 2022. "I explained to her that we're going on vacation and that we'll definitely come home one day when the war is over," Shulga said. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island