WINNIPEG -- Bringing in a soybean crop is often a solitary job, just a farmer, his machinery, and perhaps a hired hand or two.

But a few days ago, something extraordinary happened on a farm in Snowflake, Man.

"The guys were coming to help us," said farmer Rob Harms. "And I think it got a little bigger than they thought."

(Source: Rob Harms)

A lot bigger. On Tuesday, as many as 17 people came to harvest Harm's field with their combines, grain carts, and trucks.

"It's good to help in general," said Jerry Pauls, who came out to help bring in the harvest. "But it's even better when you know the people you're helping are good appreciative people."

The Harms family did appreciate it because their minds weren't really on the harvest this year.

Instead, they were focused on their daughter, Morgan.

(Courtesy: toriraephotos)

The Grade 12 student was in hospital recovering after being hit by a car while out for a run.

"The vehicle actually left the scene," said Harms. "So the RCMP are investigating that part of it."

While they were at her side in hospital, the community got on the side of the family and were quickly able to bring the crop in for them.

"We did about 500 acres of soybeans in about five hours," said Pauls.

(Source: Rob Harms)

The assist is gratefully received by the family, and Rob said it reinforces the warm feelings he has for his friends and neighbors.

"People want to help when there's a crisis or tragedy. And we are a close knit community."

The good deed is resonating with people all around the world. Rob Harms posted some pictures of the combines doing their work on social media, and he told CTV News he's received hundreds of messages from people all over North America, Europe, and the Philippines.