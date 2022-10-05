People who occupy public spaces in Winnipeg should be allowed to stay briefly: poll
More than one-third of Winnipeggers believe people who have occupied public spaces in the city should be allowed to stay there briefly, according to a recent poll.
A poll, commissioned by Probe Research for CTV Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press, shows 36 per cent of people surveyed last month believe that people occupying public spaces, such as parks and the Manitoba Legislative grounds, should be allowed to remain there for a period of time.
The poll also showed 30 per cent of those surveyed said it depends on the group when it comes to what happens, while 25 per cent believe those occupying the spaces should be removed immediately.
Seven per cent of people responding said people should be allowed to stay indefinitely, while two per cent had no answer.
Support for remaining for a certain amount of time had fairly equal support across supporters of all three political parties. It was highest for Manitoba Liberal voters at 40 per cent, followed by 38 per cent for the Progressive Conservatives and 33 per cent for the NDP.
Supporters of the Progressive Conservatives were more likely to want the groups evicted immediately, with the poll showing 41 per cent, while 40 per cent of NDP supporters who responded said it would depend on the group for what decision would be made.
METHODOLOGY
According to Probe Research, 600 adults in Winnipeg were surveyed between Sept. 8 and 18.
“With a sample of 600, one can say with 95 per cent certainty that the results are within ± 4.0 percentage points of what they would have been if the entire adult population of Winnipeg had been surveyed. The margin of error is higher within each of the survey’s population subgroups,” Probe said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
'Boggles the mind': PM Trudeau, MPs condemn Hockey Canada for resisting calls to change
On the heels of another tense hearing with Hockey Canada's past and current board chairs defending the organization, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and MPs were unequivocal on Wednesday in their condemnation of Hockey Canada's resistance to making changes that they say are necessary.
Canada should allow sale of foreign language-labelled children's medication in response to shortage, Conservatives say
The Conservatives are calling on the federal government to allow the importation and sale of foreign language-labelled versions of the same formulations of over-the-counter paediatric pain medication, in response to an ongoing nationwide shortage.
Feds ask court to dismiss $2.5 billion class-action lawsuit brought on by Black public servants
The federal government is asking a judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought forward by a group of Black public servants, who allege discriminatory practices within the public service.
Canadian businesses can charge credit card fees starting Oct. 6
Starting Thursday, businesses in Canada will soon be able to pass credit card fees on to their customers, thanks to a multimillion-dollar class-action settlement involving Visa and Mastercard.
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Canadian airline crew still stranded in Dominican after 6 months
It's been six months since a Canadian airline crew was detained in the Dominican Republic after finding drugs on board and reporting them to the authorities.
Ontario school board apologizes after four-year-old student walks home alone
A school board east of Toronto is apologizing after a four-year-old student walked home alone during lunchtime earlier this week.
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
Regina
-
Here's how much Sask.'s PST expansion is raising admission prices for art and culture events
Saskatchewan residents are paying more to attend live concerts, theatre performances and art gallery exhibitions following an expansion of the provincial sales tax.
-
Regina woman convicted of embezzling millions of dollars granted appeal, new trial ordered
A Regina woman who was convicted in 2019 for embezzling millions of dollars has been granted her appeal and a new trial has been ordered.
-
Man with ties to Moose Jaw currently at large: police
The Moose Jaw Police Service is advising the public of a safety concern, stemming from a wanted man with ties to the city.
Saskatoon
-
Police search for final suspect in Saskatoon woman's presumed death
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has charged two more people with first-degree murder in the presumed homicide of a missing woman.
-
James Smith Cree Nation man celebrates $1M lotto win
Following his $1 million lotto win, Rollins Head was in such a state of disbelief he checked his ticket at two different stores.
-
Sask. Parks extend camping reservations to fall, winter seasons
Saskatchewan Parks has extended camping reservations at 13 provincial parks, due to increased demand.
Northern Ontario
-
Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody
Four individuals are in custody following a weapons complaint in the city’s west end in the early morning hours.
-
Serious collision closes Sturgeon Falls roadway
Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision in Sturgeon Falls.
-
Timmins police investigate sudden death
The criminal investigation division of the Timmins Police Service is on the scene of a residence in Porcupine where a body has been discovered.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP wraps up voting Thursday, prepares to announce new premier
Alberta’s governing United Conservative Party is scheduled pick the province’s new premier Thursday, and political observers say its next step should be getting back on the same page as the rest of the province.
-
Restrictions on single-use plastic items, plastic bag ban coming to Edmonton in 2023
Edmonton restaurants will not be allowed to serve food in styrofoam containers and plastic shopping bags will be banned starting July 1, 2023.
-
Body of man found in water east of Edmonton
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a body of water in Strathcona County.
Toronto
-
What people in Ontario need to know about new credit card surcharges
Businesses in Ontario will be allowed to pass on credit card fees to customers starting on Thursday. There are a few things businesses and consumers need to know.
-
Walmart, high school evacuated in Caledon, Ont. after threat about explosive device
A Walmart and high school in Caledon, Ont. were evacuated Wednesday after police said they received information about a possible bomb threat.
-
TTC hit with lawsuits as employees allege workplace bullying, harassment
Insults, discrimination, mental distress and a lack of support from leadership – these are some of the claims brought forward by Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) employees who say bullying and harassment have become commonplace in the publicly funded workplace.
Calgary
-
Kenney proud of accomplishments, suggests he will stay as MLA
Premier Jason Kenney, speaking a day ahead of the UCP leadership vote, said he is uncertain of his political future, but is proud of what he's done for Alberta.
-
Info on AllTrails app sending visitors off track in Kananaskis: Alberta Parks
Alberta Parks is warning visitors to Kananaskis country against relying solely on AllTrails, a crowd-sourced app, that the organization says has placed hikers in peril.
-
Silver Star lands at Calgary's Air Force Museum of Alberta
It's a sleek looking jet with a matte-grey finish but it’s far from the technological wonders military pilots fly today.
Montreal
-
Hockey Quebec withholds funds from Hockey Canada, Tim Hortons pulls sponsorship
Hockey Quebec says it has lost confidence in Hockey Canada and will no longer transfer funds to the national organization.
-
'Chaotic' communication, misunderstandings: report reveals why Montreal Pride parade was cancelled
Organizers of the Montreal Pride need to pay for security, communicate better, and hire more experienced staff to avoid another repeat of the devastating cancellation of the parade next year, according to a post-mortem report into the August 2022 fiasco.
-
Tom Mulcair: What Legault's win might mean for the future of Canada
François Legault may have changed his separatist strategy but he hasn’t changed his stripes, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says in an exclusive column on CTVNews.ca.
Ottawa
-
City councillors in Ottawa may soon need to disclose personal relationships with staff
Ottawa city councillors may soon need to disclose personal relationships with city staff to the city’s integrity commissioner.
-
Cornwall, Ont. developer taking city to court for denied permits, affecting affordable housing
A Cornwall developer says a dispute with the city has stopped construction on numerous projects in the downtown core, including a plan to build 200 affordable housing units by 2026.
-
Sutcliffe pledging to keep to a 2 to 2.5 per cent property tax cap if elected mayor of Ottawa
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe said Wednesday that he would hold property tax increases to between 2 and 2.5 per cent in the first two years of his term, if he is elected mayor of Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
State of emergency declared in northern N.S., thousands still without power on P.E.I.
More than 16,000 customers in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are still without electricity 12 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the Maritimes on Sept. 23. The ongoing outages and restoration efforts have prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in several counties in northern Nova Scotia.
-
'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages in N.S. and P.E.I. leaving residents exasperated
A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.
-
Rising costs, labour shortages stand in way of quick Fiona rebuild in Nova Scotia
The desire to quickly rebuild after post-tropical storm Fiona is running up against challenges that existed before the hurricane-force winds left a trail of destruction in Nova Scotia: the rising cost of construction material and widespread skilled labour shortages.
Kitchener
-
Family 'completely caught off guard' after Kitchener, Ont. assault charges withdrawn
The family of a man with a service dog who was forcibly removed from a Kitchener, Ont. restaurant last fall, is speaking out after assault charges against the two men involved were withdrawn.
-
Multiple stations respond to barn fire east of Listowel
Three horses are dead after a large barn fire on Highway 86 between Listowel and Elmira.
-
Waterloo region home sales down 25 cent from last year
The number of homes sold in Waterloo region last month is down 25 per cent from September of last year, the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors reports.
Vancouver
-
Counter-protester says he was beaten at B.C. anti-vaccine rally
A B.C. man who has been counter-protesting anti-vaccine rallies every Saturday for months says things took a violent turn last week when he was shoved into traffic, had his head slammed into the pavement, and was repeatedly struck in the face.
-
New service lets travellers skip security line at Vancouver airport
There's a new way for travellers to skip the sometimes-lengthy security lineups at Vancouver International Airport.
-
B.C. Premier John Horgan heads to California for climate deal with West Coast governors
British Columbia Premier John Horgan is travelling to San Francisco for meetings with leaders of U.S. West Coast states, where he expects to sign up to joint action on climate change.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. says 54 doctors have signed contracts after new salary incentives announced
The B.C. government says that 54 doctors have signed contracts with the province to provide full-time family doctor service after the Ministry of Health announced a signing bonus and other incentives earlier this summer. On June 21, the province announced it would be offering a $25,000 signing bonus as well as medical training debt forgiveness up to $130,000 to new family doctors who agreed to work in B.C. for five years.
-
Escaped African cats kill domestic cat in Qualicum Beach, B.C.
The B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS) has confirmed that two African servals are on the loose in the Qualicum Beach area of Vancouver Island. The exotic cats have killed a domestic cat, according to the BC SPCA.
-
NEW
NEW | How to prevent avian flu? B.C. announces free seminars for Vancouver Island region
British Columbia's agriculture ministry is holding a series of seminars for poultry owners on Vancouver Island and Salt Spring Island, in an effort to help stop the spread of avian flu in the region.