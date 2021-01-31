WINNIPEG -- A pepper spray incident temporarily closed Kildonan Place Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Police Service was called around 3 p.m. after being informed an irritant spray may have been set off in the mall. A Kildonan Place spokesperson confirmed pepper spray was used.

Police said it does not appear anyone was directly sprayed, and no medical attention was required by anyone in the mall.

The area was temporarily shut down to vent out the air. A spokesperson for Kildonan Place said the mall resumed regular business shortly thereafter.

The spokesperson noted the mall is working with police in this matter.