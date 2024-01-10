Perimeter Highway closed, other routes impacted by snow

Blowing snow and ice are causing poor driving conditions on major thoroughfares in Southern Manitoba.

Manitoba 511 says the winter weather Wednesday night is leading to poor driving conditions. That includes shutting down the Perimeter Highway for the first time in 2024 due to the ice and snow.

Manitoba 511 posted on X, formally known at Twitter, the entirety of Highway 101 is closed. That includes stretched from Highway 221 to Highway 7 and from Highway 1 West, also known as Portage Avenue, to Highway 221.

It also said all of Highway 100 is closed, including between Highway 3 to Highway 1 West, Highway 75 to Highway 3, and Highway 59 to Highway 75.

Manitoba 511 shows most other highways surrounding Winnipeg are partly snow or ice covered as of Wednesday afternoon. This includes Highway 75 to the United States border and the TransCanada Highway, also known as Highway 1, from the Saskatchewan border to the Ontario border.