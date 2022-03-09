Perimeter Highway has been closed five times this winter

This winter due to extreme weather, Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has been closed five times.

“I am from Manitoba and I haven’t seen this since 1997," said Cpl. Richard Janzen, with the Manitoba RCMP Traffic Service. "It’s been like no other.”

Janzen said what makes this year so different is the strong winds which have led to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

“The drifts get so high they go right across the road and then people get trapped," he said.

When roads get bad, RCMP officers like Janzen give Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure a call, recommending they close roads.

On McGillivray Boulevard near the Perimeter Highway, a series of crashes involving 80 vehicles on Tuesday gave drivers an idea of just how bad the roads can get.

A statement from the province says in part early Tuesday morning, “staff were out salting and plowing snow from the night before. Winds picked up around 11:00 a.m. reducing visibility and creating snow drifts.”

An hour and a half later, RCMP called to close the entire Perimeter and barricade part of the highway. The Perimeter was closed for almost five hours, reopening around 5 p.m. Brian Smiley, a spokesperson for Manitoba Public insurance, said with this year’s blustery weather came crashes.

“This has been a very difficult winter for Manitoba Public Insurance," he said. "The weather has really impacted our collision claims."

Smiley said from Jan. 1 to March 8, MPI had roughly 35,000 preliminary collision counts. That compares to 20,000 for the same period last year.

Janzen said emergency crews will help in a crash, but it could take time. His suggestion is to play it safe.

“If you recognize that the highway might be bad, don’t go on it," he said.