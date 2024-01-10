WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Perimeter Highway reopens following first closure of the year

    Highway 1 in Austin, Manitoba is partly ice covered with blowing snow. (Manitoba 511) Highway 1 in Austin, Manitoba is partly ice covered with blowing snow. (Manitoba 511)

    Blowing snow and ice are causing poor driving conditions on major thoroughfares in Southern Manitoba.

    According to Manitoba 511, the winter weather on Thursday forced the closure of some highways; however all have since reopened.

    Manitoba 511 is reporting that the Perimeter Highway has reopened following its first closure of the year. Highway 16 from Neepawa to Highway 50, Highway 3 from Highway 14 to the South Junction of Highway 34, and Highway 14 from Highway 75 to 3 are reopened as well.

    Drivers are being reminded that unnecessary travel is not recommended on Thursday However, those who must travel are advised to check Manitoba 511 before they head out.

