Perimeter, portion of Highway 1 closed due to poor driving conditions

Manitobans are being reminded by RCMP to stay home tonight if possible due to poor driving conditions as two major highways are shut down.

Highway 1 from Winnipeg to Elie has been closed in both directions at approximately 7:30 p.m. due to poor driving conditions and icy roads.

Just before 10 p.m., the province announced the Perimeter Highway (100 & 101) was closed in both directions, also due to poor driving conditions.

#rcmpmb would like to remind motorists that if you don’t need to be driving tonight, please stay home as visibility in open areas is near zero due to the high winds. #MBHwy1 from Wpg to Elie is now closed in both directions. If you need to be out there, please drive w/ caution. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 15, 2023

Manitoba RCMP said in a Tweet on Twitter that visibility in open areas is "near zero due to high winds."

If people do need to be driving, RCMP is reminding everyone to drive with caution.