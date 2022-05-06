Permanent patching underway on Winnipeg’s pothole-plagued streets

Winnipeg drivers will soon be in for a smoother ride.

The City of Winnipeg confirmed crews have started repairing the potholes that have emerged on the road during the spring melt.

“Crews began permanent, hot-asphalt pothole repair operations earlier this week. The big push of major repairs is scheduled to last through mid-May, at which point crews will transition to their routine annual pothole maintenance,” a spokesperson for the city said in a statement.

Routine maintenance will take place until snow operations begin in Winnipeg.

Last month, Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface) said the city has received more than 3,300 requests from residents to fill potholes.

The city has been using a temporary fix until the weather warmed up to do permanent repairs.