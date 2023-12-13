Person found clinging to sheet of ice on Red River: WFPS

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is warning the public about water safety after emergency crews rescued a person found clinging to a sheet of ice on the Red River on Tuesday.

The incident began around 3 p.m., when the WFPS received reports of a person in the Red River near the Fort Garry Bridge. When crews got to the scene, they found the person clinging to a sheet of ice about 30 feet away from shore.

To rescue this individual, the WFPS water rescue team sent a firefighter on a specialized ice rescue sled that was anchored to the shore. Once the firefighter got to the individual, they pulled them from the water and got them on the sled. WFPS members on the shore then pulled the sled to safety.

During the rescue, the WFPS drone was used to keep sight of the firefighter and the person being rescued.

The person was treated by paramedics, and then taken to the hospital in critical condition. The city says it is unknown how they ended up in the water or how long they were in the Red River.

With temperatures cooling, the WFPS is reminding Winnipeggers to be careful around all waterways, including drainage ditches, streams, culverts, creeks, retention ponds and rivers. This is because icy surfaces can be deceiving, especially when they are covered in snow, and falling into ice-cold water can be fatal.

Parents, guardians and educators are asked to take some time to speak to kids about the dangers of playing on or near a body of water. All frozen bodies of water in the city should be considered hazardous.

The WFPS offers the following safety tips:

Avoid high and swift moving waters as they are dangerous and cold;

Stay away from the banks of rivers and waterways;

Keep dogs on their leashes around waterways;

Venturing out on the ice puts you and first responders at risk should they need to rescue you; and

Call 911 immediately if you see someone who has gone into the water or through thin ice. Try to keep track of where they are, but do not go in after them.

Last year, the WFPS responded to about 150 water rescues.