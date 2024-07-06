Winnipeg man faces over 20 charges in stolen vehicle, property investigation

A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.

According to a city news release, the officer spotted the Dodge Caravan in the 1900 block of Ross Avenue West Thursday evening. It was reported stolen two days prior, taken from a parking lot in the 1700 block of Sargent Avenue. The vehicle was full of items that belonged to the owner, including luggage and identification.

When the officer came closer to the vehicle, he was confronted by a man who came out of the home holding a machete. After the off-duty officer identified himself, the man went inside.

Once police arrived, they arrested the suspect and were given permission by the homeowner – who wasn’t the accused – to enter the property. As part of the investigation, the stolen Dodge Caravan was seized, along with a large number of other items including:

A Remington 1100 LT model (reported from a 2021 break and enter in Headingley, Man.);

A Remington Wingmaster shotgun;

Ammunition;

Machetes;

A stolen Ford-150 pickup truck (reported stolen in June 2024);

Several stolen vehicle licence plates (previously reported by owners);

Stolen credit cards and personal items (reported stolen on July 2 from recreation complex lockers in the 900 block of Sargent Avenue).

Tyson Jay Gamblin, 42, was charged with 21 firearms, property and weapons-related offences. He has been detained in custody.

A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson told CTV News they couldn’t confirm whether Gamblin was living at the home where he was arrested. However, they said they don’t anticipate any more charges laid in this case.