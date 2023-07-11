Peter Nygard charged by Winnipeg police for alleged sexual assault in the '90s
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing another set of charges stemming from an alleged incident in the early 1990s.
The Winnipeg Police Service said investigators started looking into a matter in June 2020 regarding a sexual assault of someone - who was 20 years old at the time – that happened around Nov. 18, 1993. Police said the alleged assault happened at Nygard's corporate headquarters in Winnipeg.
The investigation was sent to the Saskatchewan Justice in December 2022 for an independent review.
Following the review, Winnipeg police got an arrest warrant on Monday for Nygard for sexual assault and unlawful confinement.
On Tuesday, Winnipeg police, with the help of Toronto police, arrested Nygard at the Toronto South Detention Centre. He remains in custody at the detention centre.
The charges have not been tested in court.
Nygard was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 after he was charged in New York with nine counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
Nygard also faces similar charges in Canada.
